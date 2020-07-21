All apartments in North Decatur
Find more places like 727 Scott Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
727 Scott Circle
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

727 Scott Circle

727 Scott Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Decatur
See all
Medlock Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

727 Scott Circle, North Decatur, GA 30033
Medlock Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Newly renovated home in a prime Decatur /Emory location.
3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

One mile to Emory, CDC, Dekalb Medical Center.
One mile to downtown Decatur with the best restaurants in town!
Walmart, Starbuck`s and Sprout`s Grocery Store are within walking distance!

Nice open kitchen, with lots of light, granite countertops, great space to entertain
New Hardwood floors throughout
Fireplace.
Fenced in yard
Deck
Bonus Mud Room with Washer and Dryer plus storage.

Great school district. 1 mile from International Community School.

Pets "maybe" ok with Pet Deposit. Non refundable.
Looking for at least one year Lease. No short Term.
$2,200 monthly.
One Month Deposit Required.
Must provide work references.

The house is available to move in on September 16th.

Only serious inquiries.

Scott Cir at Sunnybrook Dr

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/decatur-ga?lid=12500825

(RLNE5091921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Scott Circle have any available units?
727 Scott Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 727 Scott Circle have?
Some of 727 Scott Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Scott Circle currently offering any rent specials?
727 Scott Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Scott Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 Scott Circle is pet friendly.
Does 727 Scott Circle offer parking?
Yes, 727 Scott Circle offers parking.
Does 727 Scott Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 Scott Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Scott Circle have a pool?
No, 727 Scott Circle does not have a pool.
Does 727 Scott Circle have accessible units?
No, 727 Scott Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Scott Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 Scott Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 727 Scott Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 727 Scott Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033
Cortland Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

North Decatur 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNorth Decatur 2 Bedroom Apartments
North Decatur Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Decatur Pet Friendly Apartments
North Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GA
College Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medlock ParkDecatur Heights
Leafmore Creek Park Hill
Clairmont Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College