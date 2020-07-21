727 Scott Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Newly renovated home in a prime Decatur /Emory location.

3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.



One mile to Emory, CDC, Dekalb Medical Center.

One mile to downtown Decatur with the best restaurants in town!

Walmart, Starbuck`s and Sprout`s Grocery Store are within walking distance!



Nice open kitchen, with lots of light, granite countertops, great space to entertain

New Hardwood floors throughout

Fireplace.

Fenced in yard

Deck

Bonus Mud Room with Washer and Dryer plus storage.



Great school district. 1 mile from International Community School.



Pets "maybe" ok with Pet Deposit. Non refundable.

Looking for at least one year Lease. No short Term.

$2,200 monthly.

One Month Deposit Required.

Must provide work references.



The house is available to move in on September 16th.



Only serious inquiries.



Scott Cir at Sunnybrook Dr



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/decatur-ga?lid=12500825



