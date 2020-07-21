727 Scott Circle

Amenities
Newly renovated home in a prime Decatur /Emory location.
3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
One mile to Emory, CDC, Dekalb Medical Center.
One mile to downtown Decatur with the best restaurants in town!
Walmart, Starbuck`s and Sprout`s Grocery Store are within walking distance!
Nice open kitchen, with lots of light, granite countertops, great space to entertain
New Hardwood floors throughout
Fireplace.
Fenced in yard
Deck
Bonus Mud Room with Washer and Dryer plus storage.
Great school district. 1 mile from International Community School.
Pets "maybe" ok with Pet Deposit. Non refundable.
Looking for at least one year Lease. No short Term.
$2,200 monthly.
One Month Deposit Required.
Must provide work references.
The house is available to move in on September 16th.
Only serious inquiries.
Scott Cir at Sunnybrook Dr
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/decatur-ga?lid=12500825
