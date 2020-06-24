All apartments in North Decatur
704 Park Lane

704 Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

704 Park Lane, North Decatur, GA 30033
Clairmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fantastic home in the Fernbank Elementary School District! You will love this bright and airy home. Gleaming hardwoods, over-sized great room overlooking the lushly landscaped yard, a huge family room, a breezy sun room, and an outdoor patio - this home has space and light. A new roof, new appliances, new windows, and a crisp paint job make for low-maintenance living. From Fernbank Elementary to Emory University, the nearby schools are top-notch! All just minutes away from downtown Decatur, the CDC, Emory and everywhere you'll want to be in Metro Atlanta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Park Lane have any available units?
704 Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 704 Park Lane have?
Some of 704 Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
704 Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 704 Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 704 Park Lane offer parking?
No, 704 Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 704 Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 704 Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Park Lane have a pool?
No, 704 Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 704 Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 704 Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
