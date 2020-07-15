All apartments in North Decatur
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:20 PM

497 Sherman Way

497 Sherman Way · No Longer Available
Location

497 Sherman Way, North Decatur, GA 30030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Top Floor Condo near Emory - This is it! Perfect Roommate Floorplan! Light, bright & clean! Amazing location. Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath top floor condo! New floors, fireplace & built-ins featured in living room. Stainless steal appliances and butcher block countertop! Oversized, private deck overlooks woods - picture yourself studying/reading, relaxing or entertaining.

All appliances remain including washer and dryer!

Central heat and air!

Walk to shopping, restaurants, grocery store, MARTA & more. Emory U, Emory Village, YMCA, Publix, CDC, DeKalb Med, New Suburban Plza, Lullwater Prk, Fernbank Elem & downtown Decatur are ALL nearby!

Available Immediately!

Water and Garbage included in the rent
Small dogs ok with additional $350 non refundable pet fee

Sorry no housing vouchers!

(RLNE5140058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 497 Sherman Way have any available units?
497 Sherman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 497 Sherman Way have?
Some of 497 Sherman Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 497 Sherman Way currently offering any rent specials?
497 Sherman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 497 Sherman Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 497 Sherman Way is pet friendly.
Does 497 Sherman Way offer parking?
No, 497 Sherman Way does not offer parking.
Does 497 Sherman Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 497 Sherman Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 497 Sherman Way have a pool?
No, 497 Sherman Way does not have a pool.
Does 497 Sherman Way have accessible units?
No, 497 Sherman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 497 Sherman Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 497 Sherman Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 497 Sherman Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 497 Sherman Way has units with air conditioning.
