497 Sherman Way

Amenities
Top Floor Condo near Emory - This is it! Perfect Roommate Floorplan! Light, bright & clean! Amazing location. Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath top floor condo! New floors, fireplace & built-ins featured in living room. Stainless steal appliances and butcher block countertop! Oversized, private deck overlooks woods - picture yourself studying/reading, relaxing or entertaining.
All appliances remain including washer and dryer!
Central heat and air!
Walk to shopping, restaurants, grocery store, MARTA & more. Emory U, Emory Village, YMCA, Publix, CDC, DeKalb Med, New Suburban Plza, Lullwater Prk, Fernbank Elem & downtown Decatur are ALL nearby!
Available Immediately!
Water and Garbage included in the rent
Small dogs ok with additional $350 non refundable pet fee
Sorry no housing vouchers!
(RLNE5140058)