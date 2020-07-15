497 Sherman Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Top Floor Condo near Emory - This is it! Perfect Roommate Floorplan! Light, bright & clean! Amazing location. Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath top floor condo! New floors, fireplace & built-ins featured in living room. Stainless steal appliances and butcher block countertop! Oversized, private deck overlooks woods - picture yourself studying/reading, relaxing or entertaining.



All appliances remain including washer and dryer!



Central heat and air!



Walk to shopping, restaurants, grocery store, MARTA & more. Emory U, Emory Village, YMCA, Publix, CDC, DeKalb Med, New Suburban Plza, Lullwater Prk, Fernbank Elem & downtown Decatur are ALL nearby!



Available Immediately!



Water and Garbage included in the rent

Small dogs ok with additional $350 non refundable pet fee



Sorry no housing vouchers!



(RLNE5140058)