3210 N. Druid Hills Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Convenience Galore! Less than a mile to Toco Hills, and all the great shops and restaurants! Minutes away from Emory University/Hospital, the CDC, and VA Medical Center. Totally renovated, charming Ranch. 3 spacious bedrooms, and all original hardwoods and lovely tile - no carpet! Private back yard, and one car carport. Make this beautiful home yours, today!



GTL Real Estate is proud to offer all new residents a no security deposit option! Depending upon your background screening, you would just pay a monthly fee of between 2-10% of the rent amount as a non-refundable fee in order to have the security deposit waived. You would still be responsible for the cost of any damage done to the property on move-out. After applying for the property, just request the security deposit waiver option.