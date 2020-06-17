All apartments in North Decatur
3210 N. Druid Hills Road

3210 North Druid Hills Road · (470) 288-3732
Location

3210 North Druid Hills Road, North Decatur, GA 30033
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1213 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Convenience Galore! Less than a mile to Toco Hills, and all the great shops and restaurants! Minutes away from Emory University/Hospital, the CDC, and VA Medical Center. Totally renovated, charming Ranch. 3 spacious bedrooms, and all original hardwoods and lovely tile - no carpet! Private back yard, and one car carport. Make this beautiful home yours, today!

GTL Real Estate is proud to offer all new residents a no security deposit option! Depending upon your background screening, you would just pay a monthly fee of between 2-10% of the rent amount as a non-refundable fee in order to have the security deposit waived. You would still be responsible for the cost of any damage done to the property on move-out. After applying for the property, just request the security deposit waiver option.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

