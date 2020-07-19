All apartments in North Decatur
2492 Lawrenceville Highway

2492 Lawrenceville Highway · No Longer Available
Location

2492 Lawrenceville Highway, North Decatur, GA 30033
North Druid Woods

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great updated Commercial Property with over 200' of road frontage on Lawrenceville Hwy with high traffic count. Great for Retail, office, professional use, Contractors, Landscapers, & Service companies. Mins to 1-285, I-85, Decatur, Tucker, & North Druid Hills Area. Building has 4 professional private offices, 2 full bathrooms, & 1 kitchen/break room. There is plenty of parking on the driveway. Large backyard to store tools & equipment. Property is in between Member's First Credit Union & MSP Cycles & Auto Zone. Owner financing available. Also for lease for $2500/Month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

