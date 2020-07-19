2492 Lawrenceville Highway

Amenities
Great updated Commercial Property with over 200' of road frontage on Lawrenceville Hwy with high traffic count. Great for Retail, office, professional use, Contractors, Landscapers, & Service companies. Mins to 1-285, I-85, Decatur, Tucker, & North Druid Hills Area. Building has 4 professional private offices, 2 full bathrooms, & 1 kitchen/break room. There is plenty of parking on the driveway. Large backyard to store tools & equipment. Property is in between Member's First Credit Union & MSP Cycles & Auto Zone. Owner financing available. Also for lease for $2500/Month.