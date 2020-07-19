2492 Lawrenceville Highway

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great updated Commercial Property with over 200' of road frontage on Lawrenceville Hwy with high traffic count. Great for Retail, office, professional use, Contractors, Landscapers, & Service companies. Mins to 1-285, I-85, Decatur, Tucker, & North Druid Hills Area. Building has 4 professional private offices, 2 full bathrooms, & 1 kitchen/break room. There is plenty of parking on the driveway. Large backyard to store tools & equipment. Property is in between Member's First Credit Union & MSP Cycles & Auto Zone. Owner financing available. Also for lease for $2500/Month.