2405 Stratford Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Fantastic location! - Beautiful top floor unit in Stratford Commons conveniently located to Emory & CDC. This 1 bed 1 bath condo features 10 ft. ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the open living room, kitchen, and dining room. You will appreciate the details, abundant lighting, and stainless steal appliances. The balcony which overlooks beautiful forests is accessible from both the living room and master. The bedroom has wonderful natural light and excellent closet space. Includes washer/dryer, 1 reserved covered parking spot. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE5698896)