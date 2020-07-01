All apartments in North Decatur
Find more places like 2405 Stratford Commons.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
2405 Stratford Commons
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

2405 Stratford Commons

2405 Stratford Cmns · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Decatur
See all
Decatur Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2405 Stratford Cmns, North Decatur, GA 30033
Decatur Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Fantastic location! - Beautiful top floor unit in Stratford Commons conveniently located to Emory & CDC. This 1 bed 1 bath condo features 10 ft. ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the open living room, kitchen, and dining room. You will appreciate the details, abundant lighting, and stainless steal appliances. The balcony which overlooks beautiful forests is accessible from both the living room and master. The bedroom has wonderful natural light and excellent closet space. Includes washer/dryer, 1 reserved covered parking spot. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE5698896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Stratford Commons have any available units?
2405 Stratford Commons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 2405 Stratford Commons have?
Some of 2405 Stratford Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Stratford Commons currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Stratford Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Stratford Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, 2405 Stratford Commons is pet friendly.
Does 2405 Stratford Commons offer parking?
Yes, 2405 Stratford Commons offers parking.
Does 2405 Stratford Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2405 Stratford Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Stratford Commons have a pool?
Yes, 2405 Stratford Commons has a pool.
Does 2405 Stratford Commons have accessible units?
No, 2405 Stratford Commons does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Stratford Commons have units with dishwashers?
No, 2405 Stratford Commons does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 Stratford Commons have units with air conditioning?
No, 2405 Stratford Commons does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

North Decatur 1 BedroomsNorth Decatur 2 Bedrooms
North Decatur Apartments with PoolNorth Decatur Pet Friendly Places
North Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA
Cartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medlock ParkDecatur Heights
Leafmore Creek Park Hill
Clairmont Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College