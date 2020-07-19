All apartments in North Decatur
2396 Lawrenceville Highway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2396 Lawrenceville Highway

2396 Lawrenceville Highway · No Longer Available
Location

2396 Lawrenceville Highway, North Decatur, GA 30033
North Druid Woods

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
Introducing to 2396 Lawrenceville Hwy Unit F. Spacious 2 bed 1 bath TOP FLOOR unit INSIDE THE PERIMETER.

All residents 18 and older must submit their own application.
Credit score of 550 or greater to be considered.
Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures, or landlord debt may lead to the denial of an application or an increased Security Deposit.
Must have good rental history.
Gross income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent
**PLEASE allow 3 - 5 BUSINESS DAYS to process an application**

Please note this is for a 16 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2396 Lawrenceville Highway have any available units?
2396 Lawrenceville Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
Is 2396 Lawrenceville Highway currently offering any rent specials?
2396 Lawrenceville Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2396 Lawrenceville Highway pet-friendly?
No, 2396 Lawrenceville Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 2396 Lawrenceville Highway offer parking?
Yes, 2396 Lawrenceville Highway offers parking.
Does 2396 Lawrenceville Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2396 Lawrenceville Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2396 Lawrenceville Highway have a pool?
No, 2396 Lawrenceville Highway does not have a pool.
Does 2396 Lawrenceville Highway have accessible units?
No, 2396 Lawrenceville Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 2396 Lawrenceville Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2396 Lawrenceville Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 2396 Lawrenceville Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2396 Lawrenceville Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
