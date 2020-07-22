2393 Eastway Rd

Amenities

Arguably, the best location in the north Decatur/Medlock park area, a quiet street yet minutes from downtown Decatur restaurants, CDC and Emory Square. This beautiful home, has been fully renovated with a brand new, top of the range, salt-water hot tub and Finleo outdoor sauna in the back yard… the perfect way to relax after a hard day’s work. Fully fenced in large back yard, ideal for pets. Granite counter tops, GE Profile stainless steel appliances, dark walnut hardwood floors, plus a two car garage … something that is very rare in this community.