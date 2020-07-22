All apartments in North Decatur
North Decatur, GA
2393 Eastway Rd
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:10 AM

2393 Eastway Rd

2393 Eastway Road · No Longer Available
Location

2393 Eastway Road, North Decatur, GA 30033
Medlock Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
Arguably, the best location in the north Decatur/Medlock park area, a quiet street yet minutes from downtown Decatur restaurants, CDC and Emory Square. This beautiful home, has been fully renovated with a brand new, top of the range, salt-water hot tub and Finleo outdoor sauna in the back yard… the perfect way to relax after a hard day’s work. Fully fenced in large back yard, ideal for pets. Granite counter tops, GE Profile stainless steel appliances, dark walnut hardwood floors, plus a two car garage … something that is very rare in this community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2393 Eastway Rd have any available units?
2393 Eastway Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 2393 Eastway Rd have?
Some of 2393 Eastway Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2393 Eastway Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2393 Eastway Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2393 Eastway Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2393 Eastway Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2393 Eastway Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2393 Eastway Rd offers parking.
Does 2393 Eastway Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2393 Eastway Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2393 Eastway Rd have a pool?
No, 2393 Eastway Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2393 Eastway Rd have accessible units?
No, 2393 Eastway Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2393 Eastway Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2393 Eastway Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2393 Eastway Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2393 Eastway Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
