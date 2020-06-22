All apartments in North Decatur
2364 Desmond Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2364 Desmond Drive

2364 Desmond Drive
Location

2364 Desmond Drive, North Decatur, GA 30033
Medlock Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2364 Desmond Drive Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 Bedroom Cottage Style Home with Office in Medlock Park! - Available for move in February 1st, this updated cottage-style home is nestled just off Clairmont Ave. Being just a few miles from I-85 and I-285 and mere minutes from Downtown Decatur in the desirable Medlock Park, this neighborhood provides easy access in and around the city, yet offers the peace and quiet of living outside of the city. Not to mention, it's less than .1 miles from the actual park.

This 2 bedroom/1 bath property features hardwoods throughout living room and bedrooms, tile flooring in kitchen and bath, plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, the perfect deck off the kitchen for relaxing or entertaining guests while overlooking the large fenced in backyard, ceiling fans in each bedroom, nice size bedrooms and a large living room decorated with crown moulding. For the energy conscious, this property has been updated with energy efficient windows, a roof ventilator, a tankless hot water heater, and a recently re-insulated attic. As for appliances, the kitchen includes a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, a spacious side-by-side refrigerator, and a front load washer and dryer. Pet Deposit is required.

(RLNE2623154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2364 Desmond Drive have any available units?
2364 Desmond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 2364 Desmond Drive have?
Some of 2364 Desmond Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2364 Desmond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2364 Desmond Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2364 Desmond Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2364 Desmond Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2364 Desmond Drive offer parking?
No, 2364 Desmond Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2364 Desmond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2364 Desmond Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2364 Desmond Drive have a pool?
No, 2364 Desmond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2364 Desmond Drive have accessible units?
No, 2364 Desmond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2364 Desmond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2364 Desmond Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2364 Desmond Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2364 Desmond Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
