2364 Desmond Drive Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 Bedroom Cottage Style Home with Office in Medlock Park! - Available for move in February 1st, this updated cottage-style home is nestled just off Clairmont Ave. Being just a few miles from I-85 and I-285 and mere minutes from Downtown Decatur in the desirable Medlock Park, this neighborhood provides easy access in and around the city, yet offers the peace and quiet of living outside of the city. Not to mention, it's less than .1 miles from the actual park.



This 2 bedroom/1 bath property features hardwoods throughout living room and bedrooms, tile flooring in kitchen and bath, plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, the perfect deck off the kitchen for relaxing or entertaining guests while overlooking the large fenced in backyard, ceiling fans in each bedroom, nice size bedrooms and a large living room decorated with crown moulding. For the energy conscious, this property has been updated with energy efficient windows, a roof ventilator, a tankless hot water heater, and a recently re-insulated attic. As for appliances, the kitchen includes a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, a spacious side-by-side refrigerator, and a front load washer and dryer. Pet Deposit is required.



(RLNE2623154)