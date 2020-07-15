All apartments in North Decatur
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2265 Vistamont Drive

2265 Vistamont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2265 Vistamont Drive, North Decatur, GA 30033
Medlock Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Completely renovated and stunning! This 3/2 home is located close to Medlock Park, Emory, Downtown Decatur and tons of restaurants and shops. The home features hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, pendent & recessed lighting, huge island and separate dining area. Beautiful master bedroom has en suite bathroom and beautiful farm door housing a soaking tub. Additional bedrooms are spacious with joint bath. Private backyard with partially fenced-in yard and deck is perfecting for entertaining guests. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2265 Vistamont Drive have any available units?
2265 Vistamont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 2265 Vistamont Drive have?
Some of 2265 Vistamont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2265 Vistamont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2265 Vistamont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2265 Vistamont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2265 Vistamont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 2265 Vistamont Drive offer parking?
No, 2265 Vistamont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2265 Vistamont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2265 Vistamont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2265 Vistamont Drive have a pool?
No, 2265 Vistamont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2265 Vistamont Drive have accessible units?
No, 2265 Vistamont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2265 Vistamont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2265 Vistamont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2265 Vistamont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2265 Vistamont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
