Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Gardeners and walkers, this is such a sweet ranch on a road less traveled-circle just a block from the entrance to the PATH and Medlock Park.

The rear yard is so large and sunny, and is great for gardening and some beds are in place. Home is well maintained with a new bath in the master.

Open living and diningroom areas, large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and white cabinets. There are two large bedrooms, two baths, and a painted pine paneled den or home office.