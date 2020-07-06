Property is located in the best location nestled in 5 acres of trees. Yes; we are an aged property with original beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Each apartment has their own back deck (shared) and we have stability. Our residents are truly one of the best assets to the property. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263827 Property Id 263827
(RLNE5711078)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1400 Church Street have any available units?
1400 Church Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 1400 Church Street have?
Some of 1400 Church Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Church Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Church Street is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Church Street offer parking?
No, 1400 Church Street does not offer parking.
Does 1400 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Church Street have a pool?
No, 1400 Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 1400 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 Church Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Church Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 Church Street does not have units with air conditioning.
