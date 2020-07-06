1400 Church Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION..LOCATION..LOCATION - Property Id: 263827



Property is located in the best location nestled in 5 acres of trees. Yes; we are an aged property with original beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Each apartment has their own back deck (shared) and we have stability. Our residents are truly one of the best assets to the property.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263827

Property Id 263827



(RLNE5711078)