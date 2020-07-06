All apartments in North Decatur
Find more places like 1400 Church Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
1400 Church Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

1400 Church Street

1400 Church St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Decatur
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1400 Church St, North Decatur, GA 30030
Ridgeland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION..LOCATION..LOCATION - Property Id: 263827

Property is located in the best location nestled in 5 acres of trees. Yes; we are an aged property with original beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Each apartment has their own back deck (shared) and we have stability. Our residents are truly one of the best assets to the property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263827
Property Id 263827

(RLNE5711078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Church Street have any available units?
1400 Church Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 1400 Church Street have?
Some of 1400 Church Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Church Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Church Street is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Church Street offer parking?
No, 1400 Church Street does not offer parking.
Does 1400 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Church Street have a pool?
No, 1400 Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 1400 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 Church Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Church Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 Church Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

North Decatur 1 BedroomsNorth Decatur 2 Bedrooms
North Decatur Apartments with PoolNorth Decatur Pet Friendly Places
North Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA
Cartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medlock ParkDecatur Heights
Leafmore Creek Park Hill
Clairmont Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College