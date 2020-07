Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center coffee bar dog park internet access online portal playground tennis court trash valet yoga

Rosemont Peachtree Corners offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Peachtree Corners, GA. Your new home is in a 440-unit community conveniently located a 1/2 mile from Peachtree Industrial Blvd, 3 miles from I-285 and 1 mile to Holcomb Bridge. Our apartments feature washer/dryer, appliances, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and outside patio storage space. Enjoy more amenities with two swimming pools, sport courts, and a peaceful nature trail. Call us today to schedule a personal tour or stop by our clubhouse to see the perfect apartment for you. Prepare to be impressed by the spacious and newly remodeled one, two and three bedroom floor plans at Rosemont Peachtree Corners. Our homes take apartment living to the next level with details such as gourmet kitchens with granite-style counters, wood-style flooring, huge walk-in closets and private patios or balconies. Depending on which floor plan you select, some of our homes even include washer and dryer appliances, vaulted ceilings and ...