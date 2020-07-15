All apartments in Norcross
Norcross, GA
3265 GREENWOOD OAK Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3265 GREENWOOD OAK Drive

3265 Greenwood Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3265 Greenwood Oak Drive, Norcross, GA 30092

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Peachtree Corners Location in Tech Park! Beautiful Open Plan Townhouse has 2 Car Garage. Upscale Designer Features, Gorgeous Deep Crown Moldings, Large Bedrooms, Spacious Great Room for Entertainment and Flexibility. Large kitchen w/ granite counters & Breakfast Bar. Private backyard overlooking natural area! Huge Deck. Beautiful Master w/ Trey Ceiling. The lower level is 3rd bedroom/office/flex space, Convenient location, just outside Perimeter. Minutes to GA-141, Top-rated Gwinnett schools including Norcross High. Shopping and entertaining nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3265 GREENWOOD OAK Drive have any available units?
3265 GREENWOOD OAK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 3265 GREENWOOD OAK Drive have?
Some of 3265 GREENWOOD OAK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3265 GREENWOOD OAK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3265 GREENWOOD OAK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3265 GREENWOOD OAK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3265 GREENWOOD OAK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 3265 GREENWOOD OAK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3265 GREENWOOD OAK Drive offers parking.
Does 3265 GREENWOOD OAK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3265 GREENWOOD OAK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3265 GREENWOOD OAK Drive have a pool?
No, 3265 GREENWOOD OAK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3265 GREENWOOD OAK Drive have accessible units?
No, 3265 GREENWOOD OAK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3265 GREENWOOD OAK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3265 GREENWOOD OAK Drive has units with dishwashers.
