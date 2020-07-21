2048 Summertown Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated ranch in Baldwin/Summerour/Norcross district. Eligible for Paul Duke Stem HS! NEW white Shaker kitchen cabinets, Quartz counters, New Stainless Steel appliances. Eat-in kitchen with updated lighting and fixtures. 3 nice-sized bedrooms. Newer water heater and HVAC. New roof. 2 Car garage and driveway. Fireside cozy family room. New interior and exterior paint. New carpets and floors throughout. New lighting and ceiling fans. Super nice rental in a fantastic location.