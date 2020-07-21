All apartments in Norcross
Last updated June 24 2019 at 6:15 AM

2048 Summertown Dr

2048 Summertown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2048 Summertown Drive, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated ranch in Baldwin/Summerour/Norcross district. Eligible for Paul Duke Stem HS! NEW white Shaker kitchen cabinets, Quartz counters, New Stainless Steel appliances. Eat-in kitchen with updated lighting and fixtures. 3 nice-sized bedrooms. Newer water heater and HVAC. New roof. 2 Car garage and driveway. Fireside cozy family room. New interior and exterior paint. New carpets and floors throughout. New lighting and ceiling fans. Super nice rental in a fantastic location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2048 Summertown Dr have any available units?
2048 Summertown Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 2048 Summertown Dr have?
Some of 2048 Summertown Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2048 Summertown Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2048 Summertown Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2048 Summertown Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2048 Summertown Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 2048 Summertown Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2048 Summertown Dr offers parking.
Does 2048 Summertown Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2048 Summertown Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2048 Summertown Dr have a pool?
No, 2048 Summertown Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2048 Summertown Dr have accessible units?
No, 2048 Summertown Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2048 Summertown Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2048 Summertown Dr has units with dishwashers.
