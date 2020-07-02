All apartments in Norcross
153 Hunt Street

153 Hunt Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

153 Hunt Street Northwest, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly renovated home with loads of character. Hardwood floors on main. Beautiful kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. New paint throughout. Enjoy your morning coffee or entertain on the large front porch. The spacious family rm, living rm & sunroom is perfect for entertaining. The office/3rd BR is on the 2nd floor. Huge flat yard is just waiting for fun outdoor activities. Detached shed & spacious unfurnished basement for storage. Walking distance to Elementary school, beautiful downtown Norcross, parks, shopping & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Hunt Street have any available units?
153 Hunt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 153 Hunt Street have?
Some of 153 Hunt Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Hunt Street currently offering any rent specials?
153 Hunt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Hunt Street pet-friendly?
No, 153 Hunt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 153 Hunt Street offer parking?
No, 153 Hunt Street does not offer parking.
Does 153 Hunt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Hunt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Hunt Street have a pool?
No, 153 Hunt Street does not have a pool.
Does 153 Hunt Street have accessible units?
No, 153 Hunt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Hunt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 Hunt Street has units with dishwashers.

