153 Hunt Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly renovated home with loads of character. Hardwood floors on main. Beautiful kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. New paint throughout. Enjoy your morning coffee or entertain on the large front porch. The spacious family rm, living rm & sunroom is perfect for entertaining. The office/3rd BR is on the 2nd floor. Huge flat yard is just waiting for fun outdoor activities. Detached shed & spacious unfurnished basement for storage. Walking distance to Elementary school, beautiful downtown Norcross, parks, shopping & restaurants.