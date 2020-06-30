81 Tahoe Drive

Amenities

Cottages at Lakeshore New Townhouse in Newnan - Property Id: 66063



Newer townhouse located in the beautiful Cottages at Lakeshore in Newnan. One year lease with option to extend. Apply through TurboTenant.com. 2 car attached garage. No pets. Must comply with HOA regulations. Renter's insurance policy in renter's name is required and a copy supplied to landlord 1 week after move in. Located just minutes away from I-85, shopping, movie theater and dining at Ashley Park. Take advantage of wonderful amenities, including pool, tennis, basketball, playground and bath cabana. Fenced backyard. Near Newnan Crossing Elementary, Lee Middle School and East Coweta High School.

No Pets Allowed



