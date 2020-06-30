All apartments in Newnan
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

81 Tahoe Drive

81 Tahoe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

81 Tahoe Drive, Newnan, GA 30263
Lakeshore

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Cottages at Lakeshore New Townhouse in Newnan - Property Id: 66063

Newer townhouse located in the beautiful Cottages at Lakeshore in Newnan. One year lease with option to extend. Apply through TurboTenant.com. 2 car attached garage. No pets. Must comply with HOA regulations. Renter's insurance policy in renter's name is required and a copy supplied to landlord 1 week after move in. Located just minutes away from I-85, shopping, movie theater and dining at Ashley Park. Take advantage of wonderful amenities, including pool, tennis, basketball, playground and bath cabana. Fenced backyard. Near Newnan Crossing Elementary, Lee Middle School and East Coweta High School.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Tahoe Drive have any available units?
81 Tahoe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 81 Tahoe Drive have?
Some of 81 Tahoe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Tahoe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
81 Tahoe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Tahoe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 81 Tahoe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 81 Tahoe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 81 Tahoe Drive offers parking.
Does 81 Tahoe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81 Tahoe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Tahoe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 81 Tahoe Drive has a pool.
Does 81 Tahoe Drive have accessible units?
No, 81 Tahoe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Tahoe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81 Tahoe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Tahoe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 Tahoe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

