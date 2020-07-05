All apartments in Newnan
8 Farmer Street

8 Farmer Street · No Longer Available
Location

8 Farmer Street, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Darling 3 Bedroom Cottage in Newnan! Walk to Downtown - Cute & renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home in city limits near downtown. Kitchen has granite counters, stove, dw & washer/ dryer. Tenant would need to supply fridge. Real hardwood floors & newer carpet. Fenced back yard, picnic/bbq area and lots of parking which includes 2 covered areas and a 20x30 garage w/power - perfect for cars or workshop. Landlord prefers NO PETS. Very clean and move-in ready in Northgate High School District!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4946260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Farmer Street have any available units?
8 Farmer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 8 Farmer Street have?
Some of 8 Farmer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Farmer Street currently offering any rent specials?
8 Farmer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Farmer Street pet-friendly?
No, 8 Farmer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 8 Farmer Street offer parking?
Yes, 8 Farmer Street offers parking.
Does 8 Farmer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Farmer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Farmer Street have a pool?
No, 8 Farmer Street does not have a pool.
Does 8 Farmer Street have accessible units?
No, 8 Farmer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Farmer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Farmer Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Farmer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Farmer Street does not have units with air conditioning.

