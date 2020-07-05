8 Farmer Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Darling 3 Bedroom Cottage in Newnan! Walk to Downtown - Cute & renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home in city limits near downtown. Kitchen has granite counters, stove, dw & washer/ dryer. Tenant would need to supply fridge. Real hardwood floors & newer carpet. Fenced back yard, picnic/bbq area and lots of parking which includes 2 covered areas and a 20x30 garage w/power - perfect for cars or workshop. Landlord prefers NO PETS. Very clean and move-in ready in Northgate High School District!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4946260)