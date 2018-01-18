Rent Calculator
7 Valencia Ln
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:43 AM
1 of 10
7 Valencia Ln
7 Valencia Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
7 Valencia Lane, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great location! Like new home, new everything, granite counters, hardwood flooring, coffer ceilings, close to everything in Newnan, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7 Valencia Ln have any available units?
7 Valencia Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 7 Valencia Ln have?
Some of 7 Valencia Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7 Valencia Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7 Valencia Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Valencia Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7 Valencia Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 7 Valencia Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7 Valencia Ln offers parking.
Does 7 Valencia Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Valencia Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Valencia Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7 Valencia Ln has a pool.
Does 7 Valencia Ln have accessible units?
No, 7 Valencia Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Valencia Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Valencia Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Valencia Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Valencia Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
