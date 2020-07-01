66 Briar Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court

This 5 BR/3 BA, 2839 SF recently renovated CUL DE SAC home on HUGE 1/2 acre fenced lot is READY TO LEASE through HOME PARTNERS OF AMERICA! Absolutely immaculate w/new hardwoods & carpet throughout, freshly painted, & nearly new HVAC. 2-story foyer flanked by formal living & dining rms. Ahead to large family rm flooded w/natural lighting & open to updated kitchen w/new stainless appls, granite counters, custom back splash, etc. A guest BR/BA on main level. Upstairs are 3 more BRs & large master suite. The HUGE Bonus rm may be used as a 5th BR. Fenced backyard is one of the largest & includes a large patio area & storage shed. Resort like living w/3 pools, 18 parks/playgrounds, ball fields, lake, tennis, clubhouse, & so much more! Agents see remarks.