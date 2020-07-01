All apartments in Newnan
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
66 Briar Grove
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:14 PM

66 Briar Grove

66 Briar Grove · No Longer Available
Location

66 Briar Grove, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
This 5 BR/3 BA, 2839 SF recently renovated CUL DE SAC home on HUGE 1/2 acre fenced lot is READY TO LEASE through HOME PARTNERS OF AMERICA! Absolutely immaculate w/new hardwoods & carpet throughout, freshly painted, & nearly new HVAC. 2-story foyer flanked by formal living & dining rms. Ahead to large family rm flooded w/natural lighting & open to updated kitchen w/new stainless appls, granite counters, custom back splash, etc. A guest BR/BA on main level. Upstairs are 3 more BRs & large master suite. The HUGE Bonus rm may be used as a 5th BR. Fenced backyard is one of the largest & includes a large patio area & storage shed. Resort like living w/3 pools, 18 parks/playgrounds, ball fields, lake, tennis, clubhouse, & so much more! Agents see remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Briar Grove have any available units?
66 Briar Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 66 Briar Grove have?
Some of 66 Briar Grove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Briar Grove currently offering any rent specials?
66 Briar Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Briar Grove pet-friendly?
No, 66 Briar Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 66 Briar Grove offer parking?
No, 66 Briar Grove does not offer parking.
Does 66 Briar Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Briar Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Briar Grove have a pool?
Yes, 66 Briar Grove has a pool.
Does 66 Briar Grove have accessible units?
No, 66 Briar Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Briar Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Briar Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Briar Grove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 66 Briar Grove has units with air conditioning.

