All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 6 Keswick Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
6 Keswick Ct.
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:35 AM

6 Keswick Ct.

6 Keswick Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6 Keswick Court, Newnan, GA 30263
Lakeshore

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Don't miss out renting this Beautiful like new 2 Story home with LV Plank floors that flow seamlessly thru our the entire first floor. Interior has New fresh light gray paint in all the rooms making it feel light and airy.. Walk into this impressive 2 story foyer with beautiful staircase leading to upper level. Formal Living Room with bay window and Formal Dining room to entertain all your family and friends. Huge Family room with fireplace offers comfortable family living and is open to kitchen making it a great entertaining space. Kitchen features lots of cabinets ,counter space, Granite top Island and black appliances including refrigerator.Top of Stair case is a 2nd living area or playroom for your kids. All 4 bedrooms on upper level. Expansive Master Suite with spacious Sitting Area. Master bath features garden tub, separate shower, double vanities and large walk in closet. Laundry upstairs convenient to all bedrooms. Spacious 3 additional bedrooms with lots of closet space and ceiling fans in all bedrooms to make all your guest feel right at home. Hall bath with tub/shower and vanity conveniently located to all bedrooms. This home has fenced back yard and lots of space for your children to play.Convenient location , close to shopping, hospital, highways. Subdivision has clubhouse, pool, playground and tennis courts. Will not stay on market long..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Keswick Ct. have any available units?
6 Keswick Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 6 Keswick Ct. have?
Some of 6 Keswick Ct.'s amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Keswick Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
6 Keswick Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Keswick Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 6 Keswick Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 6 Keswick Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 6 Keswick Ct. offers parking.
Does 6 Keswick Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Keswick Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Keswick Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 6 Keswick Ct. has a pool.
Does 6 Keswick Ct. have accessible units?
No, 6 Keswick Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Keswick Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Keswick Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Keswick Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Keswick Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newnan Lofts
110 Field St
Newnan, GA 30263
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Apartments with Pool
Newnan Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University