6 Keswick Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Don't miss out renting this Beautiful like new 2 Story home with LV Plank floors that flow seamlessly thru our the entire first floor. Interior has New fresh light gray paint in all the rooms making it feel light and airy.. Walk into this impressive 2 story foyer with beautiful staircase leading to upper level. Formal Living Room with bay window and Formal Dining room to entertain all your family and friends. Huge Family room with fireplace offers comfortable family living and is open to kitchen making it a great entertaining space. Kitchen features lots of cabinets ,counter space, Granite top Island and black appliances including refrigerator.Top of Stair case is a 2nd living area or playroom for your kids. All 4 bedrooms on upper level. Expansive Master Suite with spacious Sitting Area. Master bath features garden tub, separate shower, double vanities and large walk in closet. Laundry upstairs convenient to all bedrooms. Spacious 3 additional bedrooms with lots of closet space and ceiling fans in all bedrooms to make all your guest feel right at home. Hall bath with tub/shower and vanity conveniently located to all bedrooms. This home has fenced back yard and lots of space for your children to play.Convenient location , close to shopping, hospital, highways. Subdivision has clubhouse, pool, playground and tennis courts. Will not stay on market long..