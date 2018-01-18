51 Wesley St

Amenities

FURNISHED, Or the home can come non furnished for a lower price ($2,350), and we have a "all-utilities-included" option as well. Call for details. Beautifully Renovated 1890’s Queen Ann Victorian Home walking distance to downtown Newnan shops and restaurants. Call for details about the utilities-included-price / available options. Corporate housing at its finest, rare in both charm and location! Almost 3,000 sq.ft Definitely beats a hotel. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. Home offers a grand foyer entry, formal dining and living, 5 fireplaces, updated kitchen, custom cabinetry, high-end stainless appliances, farmhouse sink, pantry, huge family/sunroom, mudroom/laundry, tall ceilings, wrap-around porch, cutest fenced in back yard overlooking a neighbor's garden, extensive wood trim detail throughout. The original hardwoods have been re-stained and are absolutely beautiful. The owner did extensive renovations, including 2 new HVACs, a new roof, a new custom carport, amazing back porch plus updated kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen is stocked with cookware, dinnerware, and small appliances, updated to modern perfection. Custom cabinetry/backsplash. Incredible master bedroom with its own fireplace, oversized master bath, and huge walk-in closet. Most of the pictures show the property as it is right now but a few pictures show with and without furniture and in different seasons. Home is not yet fully finished to provide some decor or layout options as well. Any of the artwork shown was once in the home and the new tenant can choose what pieces return. Lawn service include with either furnished or non furnished option. i Only a 6-month lease required but a year lease will be considered first. No smoking or pets.