Newnan, GA
51 Wesley St
Last updated February 25 2020 at 5:01 PM

51 Wesley St

51 Wesley Street · No Longer Available
Location

51 Wesley Street, Newnan, GA 30263
College Temple

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
FURNISHED, Or the home can come non furnished for a lower price ($2,350), and we have a "all-utilities-included" option as well. Call for details. Beautifully Renovated 1890’s Queen Ann Victorian Home walking distance to downtown Newnan shops and restaurants. Call for details about the utilities-included-price / available options. Corporate housing at its finest, rare in both charm and location! Almost 3,000 sq.ft Definitely beats a hotel. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. Home offers a grand foyer entry, formal dining and living, 5 fireplaces, updated kitchen, custom cabinetry, high-end stainless appliances, farmhouse sink, pantry, huge family/sunroom, mudroom/laundry, tall ceilings, wrap-around porch, cutest fenced in back yard overlooking a neighbor's garden, extensive wood trim detail throughout. The original hardwoods have been re-stained and are absolutely beautiful. The owner did extensive renovations, including 2 new HVACs, a new roof, a new custom carport, amazing back porch plus updated kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen is stocked with cookware, dinnerware, and small appliances, updated to modern perfection. Custom cabinetry/backsplash. Incredible master bedroom with its own fireplace, oversized master bath, and huge walk-in closet. Most of the pictures show the property as it is right now but a few pictures show with and without furniture and in different seasons. Home is not yet fully finished to provide some decor or layout options as well. Any of the artwork shown was once in the home and the new tenant can choose what pieces return. Lawn service include with either furnished or non furnished option. i Only a 6-month lease required but a year lease will be considered first. No smoking or pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Wesley St have any available units?
51 Wesley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 51 Wesley St have?
Some of 51 Wesley St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Wesley St currently offering any rent specials?
51 Wesley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Wesley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 Wesley St is pet friendly.
Does 51 Wesley St offer parking?
Yes, 51 Wesley St offers parking.
Does 51 Wesley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Wesley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Wesley St have a pool?
No, 51 Wesley St does not have a pool.
Does 51 Wesley St have accessible units?
No, 51 Wesley St does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Wesley St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Wesley St has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Wesley St have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Wesley St does not have units with air conditioning.

