Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fully renovated, 5bedroom-2 bathroom, move-in-ready house. New floors throughout the entire house; updated bathrooms and kitchen; updated electrical and plumbing. Hookups available for washer and dryer. Spacious family room downstairs. Newly built back deck and detached storage unit available. Central electric AC and central gas heater. This is an ideal family home or spacious house for those that need the extra space.