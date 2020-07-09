All apartments in Newnan
42 CHASTAIN CIR
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

42 CHASTAIN CIR

42 Chastain Circle · No Longer Available
Location

42 Chastain Circle, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
You'll fall in love with this new home in Chastain Park. Located in Historic Newnan. Minutes from Downtown, Ashley Park, and the hospital! Great location but still tucked away from the hussel and bussel. Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA townhome, with Smart Home Technology included. Gourmet kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, granite c'tops, & tile b'splash. Kitchen overlooks dining area & living room w/ cozy fireplace. Easy maintenance LVP flooring on main level. Convenient Upstairs Laundry. Lawncare and washer/dryer included into the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

