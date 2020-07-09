42 CHASTAIN CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

You'll fall in love with this new home in Chastain Park. Located in Historic Newnan. Minutes from Downtown, Ashley Park, and the hospital! Great location but still tucked away from the hussel and bussel. Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA townhome, with Smart Home Technology included. Gourmet kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, granite c'tops, & tile b'splash. Kitchen overlooks dining area & living room w/ cozy fireplace. Easy maintenance LVP flooring on main level. Convenient Upstairs Laundry. Lawncare and washer/dryer included into the rent.