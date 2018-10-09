All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 411 Baldwin Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
411 Baldwin Ct
Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:46 PM

411 Baldwin Ct

411 Baldwin Court · (770) 530-8217
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

411 Baldwin Court, Newnan, GA 30263

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit Apts · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
business center
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unit located in the city of Baldwin. Come experience our new community located at the The Village at Baldwin Court. This unit has been completely renovated from top to bottom. Features include, plank style flooring, brand new carpet, renovated kitchens with black energy efficient appliance packages, oversized bath room spaces with tiled tub surrounds, white cabinet storage and washer and dryer connections. Our community features, an onsite business center, individual mail delivery, dog run and covered pavilion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Baldwin Ct have any available units?
411 Baldwin Ct has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 411 Baldwin Ct have?
Some of 411 Baldwin Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Baldwin Ct currently offering any rent specials?
411 Baldwin Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Baldwin Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 Baldwin Ct is pet friendly.
Does 411 Baldwin Ct offer parking?
No, 411 Baldwin Ct does not offer parking.
Does 411 Baldwin Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Baldwin Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Baldwin Ct have a pool?
No, 411 Baldwin Ct does not have a pool.
Does 411 Baldwin Ct have accessible units?
No, 411 Baldwin Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Baldwin Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Baldwin Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 411 Baldwin Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 Baldwin Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 411 Baldwin Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Newnan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity