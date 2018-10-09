411 Baldwin Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated dog park business center

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park

Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unit located in the city of Baldwin. Come experience our new community located at the The Village at Baldwin Court. This unit has been completely renovated from top to bottom. Features include, plank style flooring, brand new carpet, renovated kitchens with black energy efficient appliance packages, oversized bath room spaces with tiled tub surrounds, white cabinet storage and washer and dryer connections. Our community features, an onsite business center, individual mail delivery, dog run and covered pavilion.