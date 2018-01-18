Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool hot tub tennis court

3 Boulder Bend Available 06/01/20 Coming Soon on June 1, 2020.....New 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Executive Home-Stonebridge Newnan - Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in the highly desirable Stonebridge neighborhood! This beautiful, new home shows like a model with designer color palette, stainless, high end appliances, granite surfaces and much, much more! The modern farmhouse design in the kitchen is love at first sight. Upgrades are everywhere! Custom closets, fixtures, arched doorways, custom ceilings are all amazing. The huge master ensuite has french doors leading into the spa-bathroom and closet. One secondary bedroom would make a perfect teen suite and has it's own full bath and the other 2 rooms are Jack and Jill with a double-vanity bathroom in between. The home has a unfinished basement & plenty of storage room. Give us a call to schedule your showing on this beauty today! Community features olympic size pool, fitness center, tennis courts, club house and playground. Owner weed control and HVAC filter replacements required $100/mo.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4854453)