Lovely home constructed in 2016 perfectly located across from club house and pool. This corner lot comes with terrific amenities a family will enjoy. This 4 bedroom home offers lots of space and is close to Ashley Park Shopping and restaurants. Very close to Cancer Treatment Center of America and Piedmont Hospital. Quick access to I-85 for commuters. With families relocating to Newnan before the new school year, this may not last long. Simply call for an easy and quick showing.