Newnan, GA
270 Christians Walk
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

270 Christians Walk

270 Christian's Walk · No Longer Available
Location

270 Christian's Walk, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Fabulous Floor Plan at this 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome! - Feel Fabulous with this Phenomenal Floor Plan! This smartly designed 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath townhome has great features. Living room includes corner fireplace with vinyl faux-wood flooring in the main living areas for a clean & updated look. Open kitchen is equipped with plenty of cabinets, double sink & black appliances, and attached dining area. Each bedroom has its own separate bathroom - GREAT FOR ROOMMATES. Parking pad is located in the rear, you'll have NO lawn maintenance & much more!

This home is an End-Unit located in the well-kept Christians Corners subdivision! Located just minutes from the Historic downtown Newnan, this home is close to shopping, tasty restaurants, churches, playgrounds & more! Don't Delay - Call or Visit All3Realty.com TODAY!!!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE3557305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 Christians Walk have any available units?
270 Christians Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 270 Christians Walk have?
Some of 270 Christians Walk's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 Christians Walk currently offering any rent specials?
270 Christians Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 Christians Walk pet-friendly?
No, 270 Christians Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 270 Christians Walk offer parking?
Yes, 270 Christians Walk offers parking.
Does 270 Christians Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 Christians Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 Christians Walk have a pool?
No, 270 Christians Walk does not have a pool.
Does 270 Christians Walk have accessible units?
No, 270 Christians Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 270 Christians Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 270 Christians Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 270 Christians Walk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 270 Christians Walk has units with air conditioning.
