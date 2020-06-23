270 Christians Walk

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning playground fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground

Fabulous Floor Plan at this 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome! - Feel Fabulous with this Phenomenal Floor Plan! This smartly designed 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath townhome has great features. Living room includes corner fireplace with vinyl faux-wood flooring in the main living areas for a clean & updated look. Open kitchen is equipped with plenty of cabinets, double sink & black appliances, and attached dining area. Each bedroom has its own separate bathroom - GREAT FOR ROOMMATES. Parking pad is located in the rear, you'll have NO lawn maintenance & much more!



This home is an End-Unit located in the well-kept Christians Corners subdivision! Located just minutes from the Historic downtown Newnan, this home is close to shopping, tasty restaurants, churches, playgrounds & more! Don't Delay - Call or Visit All3Realty.com TODAY!!!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



(RLNE3557305)