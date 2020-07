Amenities

stainless steel playground

Looking for space? Look no further! Come see this huge 5 Bedroom home located in beautiful East Coweta. Upon entry you will be blown away by the size of each room as well as the open floor plan. This home features an over-sized kitchen with a stainless steel package. Your new rental will have both a living room and great room as well as an office or guest room on the main level. The upstairs features an enormous master suite and full bath with double vanities and separate tub and shower, three more large bedrooms and an additional full bath. This home is a short walk to the park and playground area. Owner pays all Homeowner's association dues.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.