27 Bellaire Ln

Welcome Home! Lovely 3 BR, 2 BA with Bonus room Home in beautiful Summergrove Subdivision. Great Ranch Home!! Kitchen features Travertine tiled flooring and Stainless Steel Appliances. Master bath has Travertine tiled floor, tiled shower, double vanity with granite surfaces. Beautiful Laminate Floor throughout the main level, Stairs and Bonus Room upstairs. No Carpet! Private, fenced backyard is perfect for relaxing and Entertaining for all your family. Fantastic Summergrove amenities include pools, lake, tennis courts, parks and walking paths. Come see this gem! It won't last long!