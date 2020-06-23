All apartments in Newnan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

268 Christians Walk

268 Christian's Walk · No Longer Available
Location

268 Christian's Walk, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Fantastic Floor Plan! Cozy & Cute 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in Newnan! - You'll love the layout of this COZY & CUTE 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhome! Includes Open kitchen with tons of great storage and counter space, double sink & black appliances, Eat-in dining area with updated light fixture, Living room features corner fireplace & updated ceiling fan, Vinyl faux-wood flooring in the main living areas creates a clean & updated look, Each bedroom has a separate bathroom which is GREAT FOR ROOMATES, Parking pad located in the rear, NO lawn maintenance & much more!

Located just minutes from the Historic downtown Newnan, which has shopping, tasty restaurants, churches, playgrounds & more!

Don't Delay - Call TODAY or visit our website at All3Realty.com!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2913251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 Christians Walk have any available units?
268 Christians Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 268 Christians Walk have?
Some of 268 Christians Walk's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 Christians Walk currently offering any rent specials?
268 Christians Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 Christians Walk pet-friendly?
No, 268 Christians Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 268 Christians Walk offer parking?
Yes, 268 Christians Walk offers parking.
Does 268 Christians Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 268 Christians Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 Christians Walk have a pool?
No, 268 Christians Walk does not have a pool.
Does 268 Christians Walk have accessible units?
No, 268 Christians Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 268 Christians Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 268 Christians Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 268 Christians Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 268 Christians Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
