268 Christians Walk

hardwood floors parking recently renovated ceiling fan playground fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground

Fantastic Floor Plan! Cozy & Cute 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in Newnan! - You'll love the layout of this COZY & CUTE 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhome! Includes Open kitchen with tons of great storage and counter space, double sink & black appliances, Eat-in dining area with updated light fixture, Living room features corner fireplace & updated ceiling fan, Vinyl faux-wood flooring in the main living areas creates a clean & updated look, Each bedroom has a separate bathroom which is GREAT FOR ROOMATES, Parking pad located in the rear, NO lawn maintenance & much more!



Located just minutes from the Historic downtown Newnan, which has shopping, tasty restaurants, churches, playgrounds & more!



No Pets Allowed



