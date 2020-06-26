All apartments in Newnan
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:24 PM

264 Stillwood Dr

264 Stillwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

264 Stillwood Drive, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful upgraded home in Cottages at Stillwood, ideally located with easy access to shopping, hospital, and interstate. This home features 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths on private home site. Open style floor plan with grand kitchen and large island open to dining room. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops in Kitchen. Owner's suite on 2nd floor with separate shower and dual closets, 2 additional spacious bedrooms plus guest bath on 2nd floor, 2-car garage and private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 Stillwood Dr have any available units?
264 Stillwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 264 Stillwood Dr have?
Some of 264 Stillwood Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 Stillwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
264 Stillwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 Stillwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 264 Stillwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 264 Stillwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 264 Stillwood Dr offers parking.
Does 264 Stillwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 264 Stillwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 Stillwood Dr have a pool?
No, 264 Stillwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 264 Stillwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 264 Stillwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 264 Stillwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 264 Stillwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 264 Stillwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 264 Stillwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

