264 Stillwood Dr

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful upgraded home in Cottages at Stillwood, ideally located with easy access to shopping, hospital, and interstate. This home features 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths on private home site. Open style floor plan with grand kitchen and large island open to dining room. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops in Kitchen. Owner's suite on 2nd floor with separate shower and dual closets, 2 additional spacious bedrooms plus guest bath on 2nd floor, 2-car garage and private backyard.