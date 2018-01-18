26 Greenview Drive

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Priced to move! Fantastic ranch home with a beautiful open floor plan with great features throughout home. Ideal big kitchen area with solid surface counters great for gathering and entertaining. Bright sun room area with lots of natural light flowing in! Spacious master suite with drop down ironing board & walk-in closet. Spacious 2nd floor with it's own full bath and thus offers lots of options. Easy landscaping maintenance. Summergrove subdivision offers three pools in a tennis, golf, club house neighborhood - Close to shops, I-85 & Atlanta Airport! Come make an appointment to make this beautiful home yours.



Listing Courtesy Of Point Honors & Assoc Realtors



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.