26 Greenview Drive
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

26 Greenview Drive

26 Greenview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26 Greenview Drive, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Priced to move! Fantastic ranch home with a beautiful open floor plan with great features throughout home. Ideal big kitchen area with solid surface counters great for gathering and entertaining. Bright sun room area with lots of natural light flowing in! Spacious master suite with drop down ironing board & walk-in closet. Spacious 2nd floor with it's own full bath and thus offers lots of options. Easy landscaping maintenance. Summergrove subdivision offers three pools in a tennis, golf, club house neighborhood - Close to shops, I-85 & Atlanta Airport! Come make an appointment to make this beautiful home yours.

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Greenview Drive have any available units?
26 Greenview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 26 Greenview Drive have?
Some of 26 Greenview Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Greenview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26 Greenview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Greenview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Greenview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 26 Greenview Drive offer parking?
No, 26 Greenview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 26 Greenview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Greenview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Greenview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26 Greenview Drive has a pool.
Does 26 Greenview Drive have accessible units?
No, 26 Greenview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Greenview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Greenview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Greenview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Greenview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
