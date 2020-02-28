25 Bedford Park Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Incredible rental opportunity in popular swim/tennis community. Close to shopping, hospitals and schools. Great room features soaring ceiling, stone fireplace and hardwood floors. Spacious kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, tile floors and large breakfast area. Master on main, walk-in closet, in-suite bath w/dual sinks, separate tub and shower. Two additional bedrooms on main share hall way bath. Bonus room upstairs could be 4th bedroom. Back patio overlooks private backyard. Smoking is not permitted. Pets considered on case-by-case basis. $40 application fee per adult (credit and background checks). Minimum household annual income requirement for this property is $59,000. Call Listing Agent to schedule a showing.