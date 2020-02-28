All apartments in Newnan
25 Bedford Park Dr

25 Bedford Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25 Bedford Park Drive, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Incredible rental opportunity in popular swim/tennis community. Close to shopping, hospitals and schools. Great room features soaring ceiling, stone fireplace and hardwood floors. Spacious kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, tile floors and large breakfast area. Master on main, walk-in closet, in-suite bath w/dual sinks, separate tub and shower. Two additional bedrooms on main share hall way bath. Bonus room upstairs could be 4th bedroom. Back patio overlooks private backyard. Smoking is not permitted. Pets considered on case-by-case basis. $40 application fee per adult (credit and background checks). Minimum household annual income requirement for this property is $59,000. Call Listing Agent to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Bedford Park Dr have any available units?
25 Bedford Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 25 Bedford Park Dr have?
Some of 25 Bedford Park Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Bedford Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
25 Bedford Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Bedford Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Bedford Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 25 Bedford Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 25 Bedford Park Dr offers parking.
Does 25 Bedford Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Bedford Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Bedford Park Dr have a pool?
Yes, 25 Bedford Park Dr has a pool.
Does 25 Bedford Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 25 Bedford Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Bedford Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Bedford Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Bedford Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Bedford Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
