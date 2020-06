Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Ready for move in... large living room with stacked stone fireplace, open floor plan with huge eat in kitchen with black appliances and rolling island, fridge is included. Lovely covered front porch. Walking distance to pool and park. New carpet and padding, very clean. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Landlord pays HOA Dues so Tenant has access to pool, tennis court and lake. Rent also includes Yard Maintenance! Tenant is responsible for pest control. Absolutely NO PETS!