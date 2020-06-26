200 Brentwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

LEASED pending lease signing. Terrific Townhome for rent! Enjoy NORTHGATE HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT w/ Three bedrooms up w/ 2 1/2 half baths! Foyer entrance and spacious Family rm w/ wide plank flooring...Spacious Kitchen w/ lotS of cabinet & counter space and pantry, Frig included. Spacious Breakfast/Dining room in Kitchen. Good sized Master Bedroom w/ private Master Bathroom w/ large shower/tub combination. Back porch opens to small grass area and woods... All Lawn maintenance included! Washer/Dryer included in this price. $1,050 rent if Washer/Dryer not included. NO Pets Please. Parking Pad out front and super convenient to Shops & Restaurants of Ashley Park, Grocery stores...