191 Hunterian Pl

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

GREAT SUMMERGROVE RANCH RENTAL WITH UPGRADED, EXPANDED FLOOR PLAN! LOCATED ACROSS FROM SERENE HUNTERIAN PARK, DOWN FROM KNOLL PARK & PUBLIX SHOPPING AREA. PRIVATE FENCED BACK YARD. INSIDE, FOYER OPENS ONTO A GRANDLY EXPANDED & VERY OPEN DINING/FAMILY/SUN ROOM/KITCHEN AREA. ALL IS TILED BEAUTIFULLY. UPGRADED FIXTURES THROUGHOUT. OWNERS HAD BUILDER DO 2 MODIFICATIONS, ADDITION OF A VERY LARGE SUNROOM & EXPANDED MASTER SUITE! SUMMERGROVE INCLUDES 19 PARKS/PLAYGROUNDS/GOLF COURSES/3 POOLS/ 8 LIT TENNIS COURTS, CLUBHOUSE, BALLFIELDS, SOCIAL CALENDAR, NATURE TRAILS, 100 ACRE FISHING/BOATING LAKE AND SO MUCH MORE! LIKE LIVING ON A RESORT! RENTAL PROPERTY INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER! THIS IS A MUST SEE HOME AND WILL NOT LAST LONG! CALL TODAY! NEW ROOF AT END OF MAY.