169 Fairway Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPACIOUS CRAFTSMAN STYLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER SUMMER GROVE NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS HOME OFFERS HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE DOWNSTAIRS. OIL RUBBED BRONZE FIXTURES, SMOOTH 9' AND TREY CEILINGS ARE THROUGHOUT THIS HOME. THE KITCHEN BOASTS 42" CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, AND GAS STOVE. THE LARGE FAMILY ROOM HAS A STACKED STONE FIREPLACE. THE FORMAL DINING ROOM IS ACCENTED WITH COFFER CEILINGS, MOLDINGS AND CHANDELIER. DOWNSTAIRS OFFERS AN OFFICE SPACE WITH GLASS FRENCH DOORS. MASTER HAS SITTING AREA AND TREY CEILINGS. MASTER BATH HAS TILE FLOORING, DUAL SINKS, SEPARATE TUB & TILED SHOWER, & LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. THE BACKYARD IS FENCED IN. CAN SEE TAPESTRY PARK FROM THE FRONT YARD



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available 3/9/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.