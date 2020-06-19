All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 16 Ontario Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
16 Ontario Ct
Last updated April 29 2020 at 4:53 PM

16 Ontario Ct

16 Ontario Court · (770) 294-3816
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

16 Ontario Court, Newnan, GA 30263
Lakeshore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2207 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
McIntosh B floor plan with extra upgrades - Two-story, 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome. Covered porch and patio. Open spacious plan. Open kitchen with granite breakfast bar overlooks family room with cornered fireplace, lots of windows. Half bath on main. Large owner's suite, master bath with separate garden tub and shower. Double vanities. Two nice size additional bedrooms with shared bath & . Granite and Sarsaparilla color cabinets, dark luxury vinyl wood like flooring on main & in all bedrooms. Additional partly wall fence added to side for added privacy. Wooded backyard. Large peninsula. Added a 12x12 extended concrete patio. Low Exterior Maintenance Living! HOA includes Exterior paint, Roof and Lawn care. Wow!!! 2-car garage. Close to Ashley Park Shopping and Dining venues. Cinema too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Ontario Ct have any available units?
16 Ontario Ct has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 Ontario Ct have?
Some of 16 Ontario Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Ontario Ct currently offering any rent specials?
16 Ontario Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Ontario Ct pet-friendly?
No, 16 Ontario Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 16 Ontario Ct offer parking?
Yes, 16 Ontario Ct does offer parking.
Does 16 Ontario Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Ontario Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Ontario Ct have a pool?
Yes, 16 Ontario Ct has a pool.
Does 16 Ontario Ct have accessible units?
No, 16 Ontario Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Ontario Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Ontario Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Ontario Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Ontario Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16 Ontario Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
Newnan Lofts
110 Field St
Newnan, GA 30263
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Newnan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity