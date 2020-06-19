16 Ontario Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

McIntosh B floor plan with extra upgrades - Two-story, 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome. Covered porch and patio. Open spacious plan. Open kitchen with granite breakfast bar overlooks family room with cornered fireplace, lots of windows. Half bath on main. Large owner's suite, master bath with separate garden tub and shower. Double vanities. Two nice size additional bedrooms with shared bath & . Granite and Sarsaparilla color cabinets, dark luxury vinyl wood like flooring on main & in all bedrooms. Additional partly wall fence added to side for added privacy. Wooded backyard. Large peninsula. Added a 12x12 extended concrete patio. Low Exterior Maintenance Living! HOA includes Exterior paint, Roof and Lawn care. Wow!!! 2-car garage. Close to Ashley Park Shopping and Dining venues. Cinema too!