16 Canyon Vw

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ice maker microwave

LIKE NEW immaculate condition. Spacious rooms with quality finishes. dual staircases, one side leading to main hallway, other to private entrance master. Brick front plank sides 5BR 4.5BA LIKE NEW 2 story home on unfinished stubbed basemnt. Granite * SS appl *Open floor plan w spacious family rm * Large bkst room * separate dining rm * Separate living room * In-law or MASTER ON MAIN * spacious master up w sitting area & lg closets * 3 additional BR up * back patio & deck * Unfinished stubbed walkout bsmnt * SS appliances * blinds throughout * MANY BUILDER UPGRADES. close to shopping, schools, hospitals, and I-85.