Newnan, GA
153 Kingsbrook Circle
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:50 AM

153 Kingsbrook Circle

153 Kingsbrook Circle · No Longer Available
Location

153 Kingsbrook Circle, Newnan, GA 30265
Woodstream

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Newnan's Kingsbrook Subdivision Welcomes You, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath - Newnan's Kingsbrook Subdivision Welcomes You! This split bedroom plan, 3 bedroom 2 bath, ranch with bonus room above garage on private fenced lot offers just that for you. The home has separate dining room, great room with gas log fireplace, recently updated kitchen with breakfast area, breakfast bar, laundry room off the kitchen, master suite with double vanity, walk in closet, linen closet space and garden tub/shower, and an enormous attic space for storage. The expanded patio is great for outdoor living with a garden area. This home is located in a community with pool, tennis, playground and clubhouse. Must see!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5806685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Kingsbrook Circle have any available units?
153 Kingsbrook Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 153 Kingsbrook Circle have?
Some of 153 Kingsbrook Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Kingsbrook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
153 Kingsbrook Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Kingsbrook Circle pet-friendly?
No, 153 Kingsbrook Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 153 Kingsbrook Circle offer parking?
Yes, 153 Kingsbrook Circle offers parking.
Does 153 Kingsbrook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Kingsbrook Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Kingsbrook Circle have a pool?
Yes, 153 Kingsbrook Circle has a pool.
Does 153 Kingsbrook Circle have accessible units?
No, 153 Kingsbrook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Kingsbrook Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 Kingsbrook Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Kingsbrook Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 Kingsbrook Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

