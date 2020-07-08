15 Tillbrook Trl

Amenities

Stylish 3 BR + finished bonus up. Excellent condition in sought after Summergrove neighborhood. Fantastic amenities (pools, playgrounds,tennis) Beautiful home has open floorplan incl hardwood floors, vaulted LR/DR with fireplace & gas logs, kitchen with stainless appliances (ref, micro, stove & DW) Spacious master suite with dual vanities, walk in closet, separate linen closet, separate shower & garden tub. Upstairs makes a convenient office or playroom. Lots of sq footage! Nice cul-de-sac lot & close to all shopping & restaurants (Ashley Park & Historic Village of Newnan) with easy access to I85 & Atlanta. Ready now!