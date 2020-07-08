All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 15 Tillbrook Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
15 Tillbrook Trl
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

15 Tillbrook Trl

15 Tillbrook Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15 Tillbrook Trl, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Stylish 3 BR + finished bonus up. Excellent condition in sought after Summergrove neighborhood. Fantastic amenities (pools, playgrounds,tennis) Beautiful home has open floorplan incl hardwood floors, vaulted LR/DR with fireplace & gas logs, kitchen with stainless appliances (ref, micro, stove & DW) Spacious master suite with dual vanities, walk in closet, separate linen closet, separate shower & garden tub. Upstairs makes a convenient office or playroom. Lots of sq footage! Nice cul-de-sac lot & close to all shopping & restaurants (Ashley Park & Historic Village of Newnan) with easy access to I85 & Atlanta. Ready now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Tillbrook Trl have any available units?
15 Tillbrook Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 15 Tillbrook Trl have?
Some of 15 Tillbrook Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Tillbrook Trl currently offering any rent specials?
15 Tillbrook Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Tillbrook Trl pet-friendly?
No, 15 Tillbrook Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 15 Tillbrook Trl offer parking?
Yes, 15 Tillbrook Trl offers parking.
Does 15 Tillbrook Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Tillbrook Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Tillbrook Trl have a pool?
Yes, 15 Tillbrook Trl has a pool.
Does 15 Tillbrook Trl have accessible units?
No, 15 Tillbrook Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Tillbrook Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Tillbrook Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Tillbrook Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Tillbrook Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
Newnan Lofts
110 Field St
Newnan, GA 30263
60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln
Newnan, GA 30263
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Newnan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University