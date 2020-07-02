140 Lake Forest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance garage tennis court

Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch located in the swim/play/tennis/gold community of Summergrove. The home greets with a ship-lap feature wall and continues into the family room with built ins and lighted cabinetry. Updated kitchen hosts exotic granite and subway tile back splash with an over sized pantry. Master bedroom has a sitting area with access to a patio leading to the private backyard. A bonus room over the garage too!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.