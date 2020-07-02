All apartments in Newnan
140 Lake Forest Drive

140 Lake Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

140 Lake Forest Drive, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch located in the swim/play/tennis/gold community of Summergrove. The home greets with a ship-lap feature wall and continues into the family room with built ins and lighted cabinetry. Updated kitchen hosts exotic granite and subway tile back splash with an over sized pantry. Master bedroom has a sitting area with access to a patio leading to the private backyard. A bonus room over the garage too!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Lake Forest Drive have any available units?
140 Lake Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 140 Lake Forest Drive have?
Some of 140 Lake Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Lake Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
140 Lake Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Lake Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Lake Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 140 Lake Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 140 Lake Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 140 Lake Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Lake Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Lake Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 140 Lake Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 140 Lake Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 140 Lake Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Lake Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Lake Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Lake Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Lake Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

