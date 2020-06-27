All apartments in Newnan
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

113 Southwind Cir

113 Southwind Circle · No Longer Available
Location

113 Southwind Circle, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great Home in a Great Location! 2 story home with open floor plan. The first level offers a Spacious Kitchen with lots of storage, pantry, stainless appliances, kitchen island with open view to the Family Room, Dining room, powder room, 1 car garage, hardwood floors. Upstairs is the big Master suite with sitting area, double vanity, separate tub and shower, 2 additional bedrooms, guest full bathroom and laundry room. Private level backyard perfect for relaxing! Easy access to shopping, hospital and Hwy I85

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Southwind Cir have any available units?
113 Southwind Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 113 Southwind Cir have?
Some of 113 Southwind Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Southwind Cir currently offering any rent specials?
113 Southwind Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Southwind Cir pet-friendly?
No, 113 Southwind Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 113 Southwind Cir offer parking?
Yes, 113 Southwind Cir offers parking.
Does 113 Southwind Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Southwind Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Southwind Cir have a pool?
No, 113 Southwind Cir does not have a pool.
Does 113 Southwind Cir have accessible units?
No, 113 Southwind Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Southwind Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Southwind Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Southwind Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Southwind Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
