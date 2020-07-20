All apartments in Newnan
Newnan, GA
102 Seabreeze Way
102 Seabreeze Way

102 Seabreeze Way · No Longer Available
Location

102 Seabreeze Way, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home on a corner lot is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with black appliances, granite counter-tops and plenty of cabinet space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and walk-in closet! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Seabreeze Way have any available units?
102 Seabreeze Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 102 Seabreeze Way have?
Some of 102 Seabreeze Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Seabreeze Way currently offering any rent specials?
102 Seabreeze Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Seabreeze Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Seabreeze Way is pet friendly.
Does 102 Seabreeze Way offer parking?
Yes, 102 Seabreeze Way offers parking.
Does 102 Seabreeze Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Seabreeze Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Seabreeze Way have a pool?
No, 102 Seabreeze Way does not have a pool.
Does 102 Seabreeze Way have accessible units?
No, 102 Seabreeze Way does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Seabreeze Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Seabreeze Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Seabreeze Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Seabreeze Way does not have units with air conditioning.
