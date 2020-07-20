102 Seabreeze Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home on a corner lot is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with black appliances, granite counter-tops and plenty of cabinet space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and walk-in closet! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.