All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 102 Seabreeze Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
102 Seabreeze Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

102 Seabreeze Court

102 Seabreeze Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Stillwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

102 Seabreeze Court, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
new construction
cats allowed
dogs allowed
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!! Single Family Rental Home Available NOW!!

$500 HOLIDAY CASH!!! Plus, earn an extra $500 savings!!! Call to inquire!

Brand new home in Newnan offers nearly 2100 square feet of immaculate living space! Open floor plan makes this kitchen with black appliance package the focal point of this home - perfect for small Saturday gatherings.

Upstairs, you'll find all bedrooms, including the spacious Primary Suite. Two car garage! Corner lot!

Come see it today - this won't last long!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Seabreeze Court have any available units?
102 Seabreeze Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
Is 102 Seabreeze Court currently offering any rent specials?
102 Seabreeze Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Seabreeze Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Seabreeze Court is pet friendly.
Does 102 Seabreeze Court offer parking?
Yes, 102 Seabreeze Court offers parking.
Does 102 Seabreeze Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Seabreeze Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Seabreeze Court have a pool?
No, 102 Seabreeze Court does not have a pool.
Does 102 Seabreeze Court have accessible units?
No, 102 Seabreeze Court does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Seabreeze Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Seabreeze Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Seabreeze Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Seabreeze Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Newnan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GA
Peachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University