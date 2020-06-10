All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 64 George W. Lemon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
64 George W. Lemon Drive
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

64 George W. Lemon Drive

64 George Lemon Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

64 George Lemon Dr, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 George W. Lemon Drive have any available units?
64 George W. Lemon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 64 George W. Lemon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
64 George W. Lemon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 George W. Lemon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 64 George W. Lemon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 64 George W. Lemon Drive offer parking?
No, 64 George W. Lemon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 64 George W. Lemon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 George W. Lemon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 George W. Lemon Drive have a pool?
No, 64 George W. Lemon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 64 George W. Lemon Drive have accessible units?
No, 64 George W. Lemon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 64 George W. Lemon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 George W. Lemon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 George W. Lemon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 George W. Lemon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College