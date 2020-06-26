5055 Village Run Drive

Amenities

Towne Village in town McDonough location, New Paint and Carpet, 3 Bedroom. Two and one half bath Townhome with one car garage, Grass cutting included, HOA enforced development that is well maintained for your enjoyment, Very clean and ready property, Please remember parking is limited to garage and driveway only, Some Requirements , income 3 times rental rate verifiable, no prior evictions, 3 good past residency verifiable, No pets, Call Doug for more information and to schedule a viewing,