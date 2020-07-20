407 Leslie Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Crispy clean stunner in superb cul-de-sac location! This privately positioned home will have you spending less time commuting and more valuable time with family and friends. Offering proximity to pretty much everything, you'll be within 15 minutes from shopping, restaurants, an array of entertainment, recreational facilities, and Tanger Outlet Mall. The home itself sits on a fantastic lot facing a private, wooded backyard rather than neighbors. Freshly cleaned and painted interior features a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, mantle, and vaulted ceilings in the family room, a great place to entertain. Retreat to the spacious master suite each evening, boasting a private en-suite bath with relaxing and luxurious garden tub. Schedule your exclusive home tour today!