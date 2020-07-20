All apartments in McDonough
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

407 Leslie Ct

407 Leslie Court · No Longer Available
Location

407 Leslie Court, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Crispy clean stunner in superb cul-de-sac location! This privately positioned home will have you spending less time commuting and more valuable time with family and friends. Offering proximity to pretty much everything, you'll be within 15 minutes from shopping, restaurants, an array of entertainment, recreational facilities, and Tanger Outlet Mall. The home itself sits on a fantastic lot facing a private, wooded backyard rather than neighbors. Freshly cleaned and painted interior features a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, mantle, and vaulted ceilings in the family room, a great place to entertain. Retreat to the spacious master suite each evening, boasting a private en-suite bath with relaxing and luxurious garden tub. Schedule your exclusive home tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Leslie Ct have any available units?
407 Leslie Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 407 Leslie Ct have?
Some of 407 Leslie Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Leslie Ct currently offering any rent specials?
407 Leslie Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Leslie Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 Leslie Ct is pet friendly.
Does 407 Leslie Ct offer parking?
No, 407 Leslie Ct does not offer parking.
Does 407 Leslie Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 Leslie Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Leslie Ct have a pool?
No, 407 Leslie Ct does not have a pool.
Does 407 Leslie Ct have accessible units?
No, 407 Leslie Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Leslie Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 Leslie Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Leslie Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 Leslie Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
