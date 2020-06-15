Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COMING SOON: Incredible character at an amazing price! Tucked away in wooded privacy and quiet ambience, this charming ranch is your ideal answer to a life of simplicity. Gorgeous new wood laminate flooring throughout provides distinct character and easy cleaning. The open-concept kitchen features breakfast nook and granite counter tops, providing a warm inviting environment and extreme culinary joy to all who enter. Two beautifully bright and spacious bedrooms offer large closets and streaming natural light, the perfect environment for unwinding after each day. You'll love the two screened-in porches at both the back and front of the home, allowing you to relax in the fresh air of the outdoors bug-free! Located conveniently close to Henry Middle School, various parks, and easy highway access. Home will be available early-mid December, so stay tuned!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/152-hinton-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.