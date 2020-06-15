All apartments in McDonough
152 Hinton Dr
152 Hinton Dr

152 Hinton Drive · (855) 440-8532
Location

152 Hinton Drive, McDonough, GA 30253

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON: Incredible character at an amazing price! Tucked away in wooded privacy and quiet ambience, this charming ranch is your ideal answer to a life of simplicity. Gorgeous new wood laminate flooring throughout provides distinct character and easy cleaning. The open-concept kitchen features breakfast nook and granite counter tops, providing a warm inviting environment and extreme culinary joy to all who enter. Two beautifully bright and spacious bedrooms offer large closets and streaming natural light, the perfect environment for unwinding after each day. You'll love the two screened-in porches at both the back and front of the home, allowing you to relax in the fresh air of the outdoors bug-free! Located conveniently close to Henry Middle School, various parks, and easy highway access. Home will be available early-mid December, so stay tuned!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/152-hinton-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Hinton Dr have any available units?
152 Hinton Dr has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 152 Hinton Dr have?
Some of 152 Hinton Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Hinton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
152 Hinton Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Hinton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 152 Hinton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 152 Hinton Dr offer parking?
No, 152 Hinton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 152 Hinton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 Hinton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Hinton Dr have a pool?
No, 152 Hinton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 152 Hinton Dr have accessible units?
No, 152 Hinton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Hinton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 Hinton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152 Hinton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 Hinton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
